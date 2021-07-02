 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP MPA complains to FIA about 'totally false' news of marriage to Tiktoker Hareem Shah

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

PPP MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah (L) and Tiktoker Hareem Shah. — Facebook/Instagram
PPP MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah (L) and Tiktoker Hareem Shah. — Facebook/Instagram

PPP MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has written a letter to the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency in Karachi, complaining of a "totally false", "concocted" news report claiming he got married to Tiktoker Hareem Shah.

"A few days back, one Ali Rind, founder and editor of News Mag in Sindh Affairs posted on social media website a fake news with my photograph which says 'Tiktoker Hareem Shah got married to PPP MPA Zulfiqar ALi Shah from Mirpur Khas: source claim'," read the complaint.

"The above person tried to defame me by creating false news regarding my personal life," it added.

A screenshot of the news item in question was attached to the complaint.

Shah said he was "astonished" to see Rind's social media post "linking me with the above lady which seriously hurt my reputation in the eyes of people in general and people of my constituency in particular".

"The aforesaid news is totally false and [a] concocted one," the PPP MPA said.

"I therefore request you to kindly take strict action against the above person as per cyber crime law and other relevant laws," he requested the FIA.

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Sha on Monday announced she has tied the knot with a PPP leader.

She confirmed the news of her marriage to Geo.tv but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Shah said that she would soon unveil details about the wedding and her partners to her fans.

The rumour mill since then has continued to turn, with various reports speculating on who her husband is.

More From Pakistan:

Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death

Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death
Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery

Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery
Lahore Police arrest man suspected of raping 'family friend' from UK

Lahore Police arrest man suspected of raping 'family friend' from UK
6 injured as explosion rocks Quetta's Airport Road

6 injured as explosion rocks Quetta's Airport Road

Teenager kills 9-year-old boy for dropping kulfi

Teenager kills 9-year-old boy for dropping kulfi
Firdous Awan denies ECP found discrepancies in Usman Buzdar's asset statement

Firdous Awan denies ECP found discrepancies in Usman Buzdar's asset statement
PCB congratulates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

PCB congratulates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets
Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners

Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners
Balochistan suspends 70 Levies personnel for refusing vaccine

Balochistan suspends 70 Levies personnel for refusing vaccine
Islamabad faces acute shortage of several vaccines

Islamabad faces acute shortage of several vaccines

Food security a matter of national security for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Food security a matter of national security for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Bahawalpur: Woman kills ex-husband, sister-in-law upon getting divorced

Bahawalpur: Woman kills ex-husband, sister-in-law upon getting divorced

Latest

view all