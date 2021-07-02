 
retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Kanye West has reportedly been enjoying the company of her rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk after split from Km Kardashian, who is still worrying about meeting a new man and romancing.

The rapper, who shares four children with his estranged wife Kim, has reportedly moved on after separating ways from the reality TV star.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February. The US rapper and the TV reality star agreed that their almost seven year marriage should end over irreconcilable differences.

The 40-year-old  'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, according to sources, was surprised to hear about Kanye's relationship with the Russian model and did not think that Kanye would move on with someone else before her.

However, the mom-of four has not found any new beau to date and romance yet. 

They are parents of two daughters - North and Chicago, age seven and three respectively- and two sons - Saint, five, and Psalm, who turns two next month.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not focusing on dating at the moment as she worries that  guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with her ex Kanye West.

