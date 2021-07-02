Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear

Eminem's oldest daughter Hailie Jade soared temperature as she posed in a very tight pink workout outfit to showcase her toned curves.



Hailie Jade gave her admirers a summer treat when she recently when she shared a snap of herself getting ready for a workout.



The 25-year-old model took to Instagram to display her new sportswear and trainers. Eminem's daughter was spotted sitting down while she pulled on her shoes for the cute photos.

Wearing an adorable pink outfit, Hailie, 25, looked geared up for her exercise session as she showcased her amazing physique and gorgeous looks.

She also wore a light makeup to elevate her beauty and added a pale pink blusher to her cheeks, while she allowed some of her locks to tumble delicately over her shoulders.

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade looked sensational in her latest post which garnered massive likes from fans who took to the comment section to share their love and appreciation for the musician's daughter's looks and fierce outfit.