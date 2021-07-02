Sources spill details behind Angelina Jolie's rumoured date with The Weeknd

According to sources, the duo might have bonded over shared love of Ethiopia

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sent fans into a tizzy after they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles.

The duo were spotted coming out of Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, as reported by The Sun.

"The pair reportedly spent hours at the restaurant, before leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion," the outlet stated.

According to sources, the duo might have bonded over Ethiopia, with The Weeknd's parents belonging to the country and Jolie's daughter Zahara having her roots there.

For her rumoured date night, Jolie was seen clad in a simple beige trench coat, black top and nude-pink heels. She wore her hair straight and down and finished the look with a clutch and face mask.

On the other hand, The Weeknd chose to don a dark denim outfit from head to toe. Underneath his jacket, he wore a black tee and necklace, and rocked black boots.

The Salt actress has been involved in a custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt since five years. The Weeknd previously dated Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2016, and then 2018 to 2019.