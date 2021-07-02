 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Sources spill details behind Angelina Jolie's rumoured date with The Weeknd

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

According to sources, the duo might have bonded over shared love of Ethiopia
According to sources, the duo might have bonded over shared love of Ethiopia

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sent fans into a tizzy after they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles.

The duo were spotted coming out of Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, as reported by The Sun.

"The pair reportedly spent hours at the restaurant, before leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion," the outlet stated.

According to sources, the duo might have bonded over Ethiopia, with The Weeknd's parents belonging to the country and Jolie's daughter Zahara having her roots there. 

For her rumoured date night, Jolie was seen clad in a simple beige trench coat, black top and nude-pink heels. She wore her hair straight and down and finished the look with a clutch and face mask.

On the other hand, The Weeknd chose to don a dark denim outfit from head to toe. Underneath his jacket, he wore a black tee and necklace, and rocked black boots.

The Salt actress has been involved in a custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt since five years. The Weeknd previously dated Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2016, and then 2018 to 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard shocks fans with announcement of baby girl's birth

Amber Heard shocks fans with announcement of baby girl's birth

Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case

Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours as they enjoy night out in LA

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours as they enjoy night out in LA

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress
Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert
Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear
Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space

Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space
Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach

Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach
Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson among inductees in Oscars group

Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson among inductees in Oscars group
Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk
Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project

Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project

Latest

view all