Friday Jul 02 2021
Prince Harry, William's rift 'overly dramatized,' believes Princess Diana's friend

Friday Jul 02, 2021

'It’s been blown out of complete proportion, it’s been overly dramatized,' says Stewart Pearce 

Prince Harry and William joined hands for the sake of their mother, Princess Diana, putting all differences aside.

The reunion between the two came like a breath of fresh air amid reports of an alleged fallout, which accrording to Princess Diana's friend Stewart Pearce, is blown out of propertion. 

“I feel that the vibration of it has detonated the essence of peace,” the royal expert told Us Weekly.

“By the behaviours that were just so easy, so formal — or informal, rather — so humorous between the two of them, I felt that that behavior would actually completely change the way that the vilification has taken place, which is really based on the fear or [ideas of] so many people with so many opinions thinking that they’ve actually been talking to individuals within the royal court. Whereas actually they’ve only just simply been making the whole thing up," Pearce added.

He went on to add that Harry and William did not seem to be at odds with each other.

“It dispels any of the brouhaha over the fact that there’s a rift,” he said of the siblings’ behaviour at the ceremony. “I didn’t believe that there was a rift. There was a slight disagreement, but I mean, who doesn’t disagree with his brother? But [it’s] been blown out of complete proportion, it’s been overly dramatized. They both were so relaxed.”

