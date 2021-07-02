 
Ed Sheeran explains meaning behind daughter Lyra Antarctica's name

Ed Sheeran got candid about how he and his wife Cherry Seaborn came up with the daughter’s name.

Speaking on morning show Lorraine, the Bad Habits singer shared the meaning behind his 10-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica.

He went on to explain that he wanted his daughter to have a unique name. 

"I realize some people think it's quite a strange name," the first-time dad admitted. 

"But my wife's called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I've ever met and I think that she's the only Cherry that she's ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds."

The star added that he and his wife "just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one."

When it came to her middle name the Shape of You hit-maker said that it was inspired by the couple's trip to the continent. 

"When tour finished, I've basically toured every single continent but I've never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list," he said. 

"So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth."

