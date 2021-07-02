 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Friday Jul 02, 2021

Vera Wang rings in 72nd birthday with Donna Karan, Calvin Klein

American fashion designer Vera Wang chimes in her 72nd birthday in style.

Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Bridget Foley and Alina Cho were among other fashion big wigs who joined the intimate birthday bash.

The party, which was hosted at The Jimmy in Soho on Tuesday night, was pumped up when Cher’s number-one impersonator: Steven Andrade from “Screaming Queens” showed up.

According to an insider, "He’s the best impersonator on the East Coast. He’s even performed for Cher multiple times and Vera is a huge Cher fan. She’s even dressed as her for Halloween. She was so surprised and did not expect it."

Although Vera Wang was aware of the birthday party, the arrival of Steven Andrade was a total surprise for the fashion mogul. 

