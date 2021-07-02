Chris Pratt looking to have second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is looking to convince his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to have a second child together.

The couple, who had tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child in August 2020 and seem to enjoy being parents.

Speaking to E! Daily Pop, the actor shared what he loves about being a parent and why he would like to have more kids in the future.

"It's really beautiful. I think having a second child really emphasises what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way",

"I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."