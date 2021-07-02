 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Imagine Dragons drop ‘Wrecked’ single for ‘Mercury – Act 1’ album

Imagine Dragons have officially released their brand new single Wrecked ahead of a full album release. 

According to a report by Rolling Stone, the song is inspired by the life of Dan Reynolds’ late sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, who died after a long and drawn out cancer battle.

The full album is set to drop on September 3rd and ahead of its release the group released a statement regarding their inspiration behind the new track and added, “She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express.”

“I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all.”

“I’ve watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I’ve also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same.”

“This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love.”

