Friday Jul 02 2021
Raven-Symoné credits wife for incredible weight loss

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Raven-Symoné has said that her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday motivated her to change her lifestyle.

Speaking to E! the actress said that her wife was the source of her inspiration behind her wanting to lose weight "because we want to have a life together".

The 35-year-old shared that she was prompted to turn her life around when she saw the "horrendous numbers" at a doctor’s appointment and that Miranda "doesn't want to take me to an early grave."

"I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible," she added.

