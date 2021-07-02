Dwayne Johnson unveils cast list for Disney film ‘Jungle Cruise’

Action hero Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and shared a look into the official cast list of the hit new Disney film titled Jungle Cruise.

The film is slated for an official release in theatres on 30th July and fans are already on the edges of their seats in anticipation.



The list in question got shared to Instagram and even includes a caption that read, “Our cast of JUNGLE CRUISE Based on the iconic and beloved @Disney ride ~ the adventure of a lifetime! countdown is on…. #JUNGLECRUISE JULY 30th THEATERS WORLDWIDE & @disneyplus”.

Check it out below:



