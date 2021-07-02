 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William working to ‘protect the Crown’ against Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Prince William working to ‘protect the Crown’ against Prince Harry
Prince William working to ‘protect the Crown’ against Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly been protecting the Crown from attacks by Prince Harry himself.

The claim has been brought forward by True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen.

During his interview with Fox News he admitted that it “would be difficult” for Prince William and Prince Harry to heal their rift.

He was quoted saying, “It is still very much a work in progress. An awful lot has been said between the two. So much dirty linen has been put out in the public, so to speak.”

“I am told William is absolutely furious at how Harry and Meghan have shared their views about the royal family, about their own immediate family, with the world’s press.”

He added, “I think it’s going to be incredibly tough to come back from that, on all sides. Harry and Meghan feel they haven’t been supported by the monarchy.”

“But ultimately, William is a king in waiting. Duty to him comes first. His duty is to protect the crown and to protect the institution. And that’s what William is going to do.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard remains wary of Johnny Depp fans as she announces baby's birth

Amber Heard remains wary of Johnny Depp fans as she announces baby's birth

Disha Patani condemns 'brutal' killing of dog in India

Disha Patani condemns 'brutal' killing of dog in India
Prince Harry prepares to return to US after Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry prepares to return to US after Diana statue unveiling

Ed Sheeran turns cowboy to promote ‘Bad Habits’ on a horse

Ed Sheeran turns cowboy to promote ‘Bad Habits’ on a horse
Britney Spears’ conservator trust resigns to ‘respect her wishes’

Britney Spears’ conservator trust resigns to ‘respect her wishes’
BTS releases ‘Butter’ CD tracklist

BTS releases ‘Butter’ CD tracklist
Dwayne Johnson unveils cast list for Disney film ‘Jungle Cruise’

Dwayne Johnson unveils cast list for Disney film ‘Jungle Cruise’
Raven-Symoné credits wife for incredible weight loss

Raven-Symoné credits wife for incredible weight loss
BTS unveil ‘Autograph Time’ banter for limited edition CD’s

BTS unveil ‘Autograph Time’ banter for limited edition CD’s
Imagine Dragons drop plans for new album ‘Mercury – Act 1’

Imagine Dragons drop plans for new album ‘Mercury – Act 1’
Imagine Dragons drop ‘Wrecked’ single for ‘Mercury – Act 1’ album

Imagine Dragons drop ‘Wrecked’ single for ‘Mercury – Act 1’ album

Ed Sheeran releases behind-the-scenes clips to ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran releases behind-the-scenes clips to ‘Bad Habits’

Latest

view all