Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd share special bond

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and American rapper The Weeknd - who left fans guessing as they enjoyed night out in LA - reportedly have known each other for some time.

The Weeknd and Jolie's friendly outing in Los Angeles set tongues wagging as they were photographed leaving the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday night.

The Oscar-winning actress and the Grammy winner singer reportedly share a connection to Ethiopia. The Weeknd previous announced he had partnered with the World Food Program US and was donating $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia where there is unrest between the government and the Tigray region.

In 2005, Jolie adopted her daughter Zahara, 16, from Ethiopia and has since launched The Zahara Program, which helps girls in the East African country.

The Weeknd has also launched his acting career with a role in Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems. There are possibilities that the two might have met up for business reasons and nothing more, as the singer, né Abel Tesfaye, is looking to further his career in Hollywood.

The celebrity pair reportedly spent hours at the high-end Italian eatery, setting the rumor mill ablaze with speculation about what their night out may have entailed.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have not responded to the rumours about their 'romantic night out in Los Angeles.