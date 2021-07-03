 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox credits her kids for helping her ‘escape’ Hollywood industry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Megan Fox also revealed how she struggled with her self-confidence initially
Megan Fox also revealed how she struggled with her self-confidence initially

Hollywood beauty queen Megan Fox is wearing her heart on her sleeve about how her children helped her find a purpose in life.

While in conversation with The Washington Post, the Transformers star spoke about her three sons—Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 4—whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and how they helped her “escape” from the Hollywood industry.

“That kind of saved me honestly,” she said about having children.

Fox also revealed how she struggled with her self-confidence initially but since welcoming her first son in 2012, she has grown immensely.

“It’s fertile soil. It’s given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Christina Perri gets candid about coping with heartbreaking miscarriage

Christina Perri gets candid about coping with heartbreaking miscarriage

After racism allegation, Princess Anne feels 'no need to get involved in Sussex drama'

After racism allegation, Princess Anne feels 'no need to get involved in Sussex drama'
Iggy Azalea says she is witness to how Britney Spears' dad was 'abusive' towards her

Iggy Azalea says she is witness to how Britney Spears' dad was 'abusive' towards her

Jennifer Lopez's new song echoes all about her split with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez's new song echoes all about her split with Alex Rodriguez
Tilda Swinton comments on her 'Doctor Strange' casting controversy

Tilda Swinton comments on her 'Doctor Strange' casting controversy

Kim Kardashian to avoid drama with Kanye West amid ongoing divorce

Kim Kardashian to avoid drama with Kanye West amid ongoing divorce

Venice festival to honour Jamie Lee Curtis with lifetime achievement award

Venice festival to honour Jamie Lee Curtis with lifetime achievement award
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh ‘bonded over a headlock’

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh ‘bonded over a headlock’

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie facing death threats after show of support for her

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie facing death threats after show of support for her
Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok twin has become a hit on the internet

Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok twin has become a hit on the internet
Prince Harry speaks Meghan Markle's words in speech about Diana, thinks royal expert

Prince Harry speaks Meghan Markle's words in speech about Diana, thinks royal expert
Selena Gomez looks amazing as she promotes swimwear line with La'Mariette

Selena Gomez looks amazing as she promotes swimwear line with La'Mariette

Latest

view all