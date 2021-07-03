Megan Fox credits her kids for helping her ‘escape’ Hollywood industry

Megan Fox also revealed how she struggled with her self-confidence initially

Hollywood beauty queen Megan Fox is wearing her heart on her sleeve about how her children helped her find a purpose in life.

While in conversation with The Washington Post, the Transformers star spoke about her three sons—Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 4—whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and how they helped her “escape” from the Hollywood industry.

“That kind of saved me honestly,” she said about having children.

Fox also revealed how she struggled with her self-confidence initially but since welcoming her first son in 2012, she has grown immensely.

“It’s fertile soil. It’s given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special,” she said.