Sarah Jessica Parker reunites with ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars at Golden Eve

Sarah Jessica Parker is honoured with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2026 Golden Globes Eve

January 09, 2026

Sarah Jessica Parker turned a career milestone into a Sex and the City reunion, celebrating her latest honour.

The 60-year-old actress was supported by her family and friends as she received the prestigious Carol Burnett Award during Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker, which aired Thursday, January 8.

The primetime special honoured this year’s recipients of the Golden Globes’ top lifetime achievement awards, with Helen Mirren receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Parker being recognised for an iconic legacy spanning more than five decades.

The celebration served as a glamorous precursor to the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, set to take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

In addition to her husband Matthew Broderick and their children, Parker was joined by Sex and the City co-stars Kristin Davis, Evan Handler, and David Eigenberg, who famously played Charlotte York, Harry Goldenblatt, and Steve Brady on the beloved HBO series.

Davis not only attended the special event but also delivered an emotional tribute to Parker, highlighting the show’s message of chosen family.

“Sex and the City has a lot of great themes, but my favorite is honoring the importance of friendship and lifelong chosen family, and that’s what you are to me,” he said through tears. “It is a joy to be with you in this life and to be here tonight.”

After a warm introduction from Broderick, the Hocus Pocus star took the stage and expressed gratitude to HBO executive Casey Bloys and the network for allowing her to have what she affectionately called a “permanent residency.”

The Sex and the City has played a defining role in Parker’s career, earning her three of the six Golden Globe Awards she has won over during her acting journey. 

