Showbiz
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Katrina Kaif leaves fans swooning with her different ‘Moods’
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif mesmerised her millions of followers with latest adorable photos and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The Dhoom 3 actor took to Instagram to share her different ‘moods’.

In the stunning photos, Katrina can be seen flaunting her different expressions in the same outfits.

She posted the pictures with caption, "moods" followed by a heart emoticon.

Katrina won the hearts of the fans with her dazzling photos.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

