Saturday Jul 03 2021
Zendaya and Tom Holland confirm relationship with PDA-filled outing

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland appear to be taking their friendship to the next level. 

Holland and Zendaya were spotted packing on the PDA inside a car in Los Angeles on Thursday, confirming the rumours about their relationship.

The two Marvel buddies were inside Holland’s $125,000 Audi sports car, parked at a red light during a drive.

The actors were at Silver Lake neighbourhood in LA where reports claim, Zendaya’s mom Claire Stoermer also resides.

The pair was also seen hanging out with Zendaya’s mom earlier in the day, perhaps signaling that things are getting serious between the two. 

