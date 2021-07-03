 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 03 2021
Web Desk

Goat-napping bid foiled in Karachi's Ghazi Town

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

A bid by robbers looking to whisk away six goats on a rickshaw was foiled on Saturday by the owner in Karachi's Ghazi Town.

The owner filed a police complaint at the Malir City Police Station according to which the robbery attempt was made by three men who had come on a motorcycle and a rickshaw.

The six goats were kept in a room adjacent to but outside the owner's house.

The owner told the police that the neighbours alerted him to the robbery attempt after which he came out of the house and began to shout in protest. Other neighbours also emerged outdoors which prompted the robbers to flee.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the lock on the room broken and one man leading the goats outside.

When the rickshaw was brought for the goats to be loaded onto it, that was when the owner emerged outside and began to shout, causing the robbers to escape in a hurry.

