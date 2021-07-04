Where Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship stands after months of dating

American actor and director Olivia Wilde and singer Harry Styles seem to be getting closer and closer together as their bond strengthens.



A source spilled the tea to Entertainment Tonight on the couple and where their relationship stands, six months after news was broken about them dating.

“It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling. They care so much about each other and have a deep connection,” said the source.

“They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye,” added the insider.

The two worked together for Wilde’s second directorial, Don’t Worry Darling, in which the former One Direction member was roped in as a replacement for Shia LaBeouf, alongside Florence Pugh.