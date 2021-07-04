 
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate second anniversary

Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello are celebrating their second anniversary today.

The lovebirds are celebrating their second anniversary with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean.

Camila and Shawn turned to their respective Instagram handles and posted love-up photos from their getaway to wish each other on the special day.

The Treat You Better singer shared the picture and captioned it “Happy 2 years my baby” followed by a heart emoji.

Camila also posted numerous stunning photos from their trip and wrote “happy anniversary Kuko here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love” alongwith heart emoticons.

The celebrity couple began dating in July 2019.

