Sunday Jul 04 2021
La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Hit Netflix series Money Heist will end with Season 5. The final season will be released in two installments.

According to reports, volume 1 would premier on September 3 while  volume 2 is due to release on December 3.

As many as 65 million people watched the Season 4 of the series in initial 28 days.

Here's the official synopsis of Season 5:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

