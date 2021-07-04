Islamabad-bound plane carrying Bilawal lands in Multan due to 'technical difficulties'

In this file photo, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during an interview with AFP, at his home in Karachi on Nov. 18, 2017. — AFP

A Islamabad-bound plane carrying PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday made an emergency landing at the airport in Multan, airport officials told Geo News.

According to the airport officials, the plane had to land in Multan due to "technical difficulties".



Later, according to Ali Haider Gilani, Bilawal left for the capital via the motorway.

Bilawal is accompanied by Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah.

Also read: Saeed Ghani declares he will go to NAB's Karachi office on Monday, offer himself up for arrest

The PPP chairman was last in Islamabad on Thursday for a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, which took place at the Parliament House.



The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and involved a briefing by Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on the current situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, besides other matters of national security.

Bilawal flew to Karachi on Friday when his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari was hospitalised.

Earlier in the day today, he visited Lyari to pay his respects to the family of PPP leader Naseema Naz Baloch who recently passed away.









