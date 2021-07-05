Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchanged vows on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch

Singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have finally gotten married in an intimate at home.

The two lovebirds exchanged vows on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch where reports had earlier revealed he had built a chapel to marry his ladylove.

The couple had sparked rumours of a marriage a month earlier after Stefani was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Shelton had earlier been married to Miranda Lambert but the two parted ways in July 2015. Only weeks after their divorce, Stefani too filed for a divorce from Gavin Rossdale, ending their 13 years of marriage.