Simon Cowell alarmed after ‘suspicious figure’ was seen lurking outside London home

Simon Cowell, his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric were not at home at the time of the incident

Simon Cowell was left concerned and alarmed after his house in London was visited by a 'suspicious stranger'.

The Sun reported that the music producer’s staff were alarmed over the presence of a stranger seen on CCTV “loitering” around his London residence last week, and subsequently returning a few more times in the area.

The former American Idol judge and his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, seven, were not at home at the time of the incident.

“He had been out at the time, but there were staff in the house and he was very concerned after he was told the man had been picked up on his CCTV,” a source told the outlet.

“Because of his past experience, Simon takes security very seriously. This man could have been a stalker or could have been scoping out his house, as well as others in their neighbourhood, as targets for a break-in, so Simon felt it was necessary to have a conversation with the police,” added the insider.

Later, it was confirmed by the Met Police that they had checked up on an address in West London where no crimes were reported.