 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell alarmed after ‘suspicious figure’ was seen lurking outside London home

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Simon Cowell, his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric were not at home at the time of the incident
Simon Cowell, his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric were not at home at the time of the incident

Simon Cowell was left concerned and alarmed after his house in London was visited by a 'suspicious stranger'.

The Sun reported that the music producer’s staff were alarmed over the presence of a stranger seen on CCTV “loitering” around his London residence last week, and subsequently returning a few more times in the area.

The former American Idol judge and his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, seven, were not at home at the time of the incident.

“He had been out at the time, but there were staff in the house and he was very concerned after he was told the man had been picked up on his CCTV,” a source told the outlet.

“Because of his past experience, Simon takes security very seriously. This man could have been a stalker or could have been scoping out his house, as well as others in their neighbourhood, as targets for a break-in, so Simon felt it was necessary to have a conversation with the police,” added the insider.

Later, it was confirmed by the Met Police that they had checked up on an address in West London where no crimes were reported. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton poised to be next Queen of England: 'She's a natural'

Kate Middleton poised to be next Queen of England: 'She's a natural'
Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to drop her charges after Bill Cosby's release

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to drop her charges after Bill Cosby's release
Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS

Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS
Bill Cosby tells Howard University to support Phylicia Rashad's 'freedom of speech'

Bill Cosby tells Howard University to support Phylicia Rashad's 'freedom of speech'
Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert

Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert
Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony
'F9' still ruling North American box office, earning $70 million

'F9' still ruling North American box office, earning $70 million
Queen Elizabeth to award NHS heroes for COVID service during pandemic

Queen Elizabeth to award NHS heroes for COVID service during pandemic

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK

Latest

view all