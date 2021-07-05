 
Showbiz
Monday Jul 05 2021
Sonam Kapoor slams pay disparity in Bollywood: 'I can stand up to it'

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Sonam Kapoor said it is ridiculous to see male actors getting paid more than their female counterparts
Sonam Kapoor weighed in on the burgeoning pay gap in the Hindi film industry. 

Talking to Mid Day, the Neerja actress said it is ridiculous to see male actors getting paid more than their female counterparts.

She said, "The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really [expletive] difficult."

The actress went on to reveal details about her upcoming movie Blind, which she shot during the pandemic. 

Sonam recalled how she used to wear white lenses during the shoot and it used to block her vision for her to play the role of a blind cop. 

"It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You’d wake up and have one hour of daylight," said Sonam. 



