Showbiz
Monday Jul 05 2021
Bushra Ansari claps back at trolls after viral dance video

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Bushra Ansari claps back at trolls after viral dance video

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari clapped back at social media trolls for criticizing her after her dance video from a wedding ceremony took the internet by storm.

The Fifty Fifty actress turned to Instagram and said, “I was in a deep grief from last 3 months..and that loss is going to be in our hearts till our last breathe. 2 days ago it was a family dholki and all my friends were there insisting me to get out of the stress and my sadness.”

“Got up for 2 mins with my son azan to show my participation in their happiness..But sad ..to see people’s reaction. they just want to see us unhappy cas we are famous and specially when somebody is over a certain age..how pathetic”

She continued, “I am telling you this is the best age to enjoy life when u are done with all your duties and alhamdullillah I ve achieved so much in this age I don't ve any regrets if I am over 60..so this cheap weapon of telling elders that u are old n u ve no right to be happy..why not? I don't understand why young kids feel insecure of older people.. if this is the only flow being old, pl change your thinking or treat your parents the same way.”

“I’m not answerable to any faceless troller because they never leave any one even after wearing hijab..so stop hurting people it's also not allowed in Islam,” Bushra concluded.

