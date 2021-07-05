 
Monday Jul 05 2021
Shinhan Card partners up with BTS to launch credit card

Monday Jul 05, 2021

South Korean’s credit card company Shinhan Card on Monday announced its plans to collaborate with BTS for a private label credit card.

The bank partnered up with Weverse Company, the fan community made by Hybe, which is the entertainment agency managing the popular boy band, to launch Personal Loan on Credit Card (PLCC).

The card is set to offer users a carousel of benefits and rewards for purchase of albums of concert items via Weverse Shop.

“It is very meaningful to develop credit cards designed exclusively for K-pop fans. Through the latest PLCC partnership contract with Weverse Company, (Shinhan Card) will offer differentiated products and services in terms of card design and benefits, for a greater customer experience and satisfaction,” Shinhan Card said in a statement.  

