pakistan
Monday Jul 05 2021
Remembering Kargil war hero, Captain Karnal Sher Khan

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Captain Karnal Sher Khan embraced martyrdom defending Pakistan against India in the Kargil war 22 years ago.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar paid tribute to the Kargil hero on Twitter, commending his allegiance to the country.

“Nation venerates Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary. Kargil war hero from Sawabi, KPK, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valor, commitment & unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds," the tweet read.

“We are proud of him,” the DG ISPR said.

Captain Khan held a vital position during the war and courageously fought against the enemy in Kargil.

He died by machine-gun fire on July 5, 1999 after successfully reclaiming a lost check post from Indian forces.

Captain Khan also received Pakistan’s highest military honour, Nishan-e- Haider, for his services to the country.

