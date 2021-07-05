Remembering Kargil war hero, Captain Karnal Sher Khan

Captain Karnal Sher Khan

Captain Karnal Sher Khan embraced martyrdom defending Pakistan against India in the Kargil war 22 years ago.



Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar paid tribute to the Kargil hero on Twitter, commending his allegiance to the country.

“Nation venerates Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary. Kargil war hero from Sawabi, KPK, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valor, commitment & unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds," the tweet read.

“We are proud of him,” the DG ISPR said.

Captain Khan held a vital position during the war and courageously fought against the enemy in Kargil.



He died by machine-gun fire on July 5, 1999 after successfully reclaiming a lost check post from Indian forces.

Captain Khan also received Pakistan’s highest military honour, Nishan-e- Haider, for his services to the country.