 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Liam Payne's cryptic post about Maya Henry sparks reconciliation buzz

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Liam Payne took to Instagram to share his feelings about making mistakes and letting go of dear ones
Liam Payne took to Instagram to share his feelings about making mistakes and letting go of dear ones

Liam Payne has left his fans wondering if he is reconciling with ex-fiancée Maya Henry anytime soon.

The singer took to Instagram to share his feelings about making mistakes and letting go of dear ones, making fans wonder if he is talking about his former ladylove.

Among the series of stories, Payne also tagged his Maya and also wrote, "I love you, we calm."

"Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it," the former One Directioner added.

Liam and Maya announced they have gotten engaged in August last year.

It was only recently that the singer announced he is single in Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast last month.

More From Entertainment:

Shinhan Card partners up with BTS to launch credit card

Shinhan Card partners up with BTS to launch credit card
Kate Middleton self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

Kate Middleton self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
Kate Middleton 'not feeling symptoms' after isolating for Covid-19

Kate Middleton 'not feeling symptoms' after isolating for Covid-19
Palace fears Meghan Markle's UK return could trigger crisis later this year

Palace fears Meghan Markle's UK return could trigger crisis later this year

Kate Middleton poised to be next Queen of England: 'She's a natural'

Kate Middleton poised to be next Queen of England: 'She's a natural'
Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to drop her charges after Bill Cosby's release

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to drop her charges after Bill Cosby's release
Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS

Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS
Bill Cosby tells Howard University to support Phylicia Rashad's 'freedom of speech'

Bill Cosby tells Howard University to support Phylicia Rashad's 'freedom of speech'
Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Simon Cowell alarmed after ‘suspicious figure’ was seen lurking outside London home

Simon Cowell alarmed after ‘suspicious figure’ was seen lurking outside London home
Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert

Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert

Latest

view all