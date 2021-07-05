Liam Payne's cryptic post about Maya Henry sparks reconciliation buzz

Liam Payne took to Instagram to share his feelings about making mistakes and letting go of dear ones

Liam Payne has left his fans wondering if he is reconciling with ex-fiancée Maya Henry anytime soon.

The singer took to Instagram to share his feelings about making mistakes and letting go of dear ones, making fans wonder if he is talking about his former ladylove.

Among the series of stories, Payne also tagged his Maya and also wrote, "I love you, we calm."

"Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it," the former One Directioner added.

Liam and Maya announced they have gotten engaged in August last year.

It was only recently that the singer announced he is single in Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast last month.