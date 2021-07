BTS teams up with international fashion house for Seoul show

BTS have officially singed on alongside top fashion house Louis Vuitton as models for their 2021 Fall-Winter clothing line in Seoul.

The singers announced their global partnership with the brand back in April of 2021 and announced news of their plan on Twitter with a sneak peek and caption that read, “We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST).”



Check it out below: