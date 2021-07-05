 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘upset people early on’ in the royal family

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Meghan Markle ‘upset people early on’ in the royal family

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘was never as charming as she seemed’ and ‘upset people early on’ within the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Penny Junor and according to the Daily Mail she was quoted saying, “I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people.”

“She was not as charming as she seemed. Harry and Meghan’s approach is not just Californian, it’s showbiz-y, celebrity. Our Royal Family are not celebrities. They are working members of a public institution.”

She also concluded by saying, “I was appalled by the Oprah interview. These are not statements that should be made for public consumption. This is the sort of thing that should happen in the privacy of a psychiatrist’s couch.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Butter competes with Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish in UEFA Euro league poll

BTS' Butter competes with Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish in UEFA Euro league poll
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on climate crisis

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on climate crisis
Native Americans worry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Holy Water on garden

Native Americans worry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Holy Water on garden
Prince William, Harry hailed for joint Diana statement: ‘They avoided a flood!’

Prince William, Harry hailed for joint Diana statement: ‘They avoided a flood!’
Meghan Markle in store for ‘frosty reception’ by the Firm

Meghan Markle in store for ‘frosty reception’ by the Firm
Meghan Markle ‘should have run to a psychiatrist’ not Oprah: report

Meghan Markle ‘should have run to a psychiatrist’ not Oprah: report
BTS teams up with international fashion house for Seoul show

BTS teams up with international fashion house for Seoul show
Dua Lipa takes a lie detector test: ‘My heart’s racing!’

Dua Lipa takes a lie detector test: ‘My heart’s racing!’
Courtney Love shares iconic cover for Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love shares iconic cover for Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’
Couple's wedding turns into 'nightmare' after Gordon Ramsey 'gatecrashing'

Couple's wedding turns into 'nightmare' after Gordon Ramsey 'gatecrashing'

Bella Hadid sports causal Parisian look after walking for Off White

Bella Hadid sports causal Parisian look after walking for Off White
Liam Payne's cryptic post about Maya Henry sparks reconciliation buzz

Liam Payne's cryptic post about Maya Henry sparks reconciliation buzz

Latest

view all