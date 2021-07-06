 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus chants ‘Free Britney’ during Vegas show to voice support for Britney Spears

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

As Miley Cyrus chanted the slogan, many of her fans joined her call for freedom for Britney Spears
Pop star Miley Cyrus is standing in solidarity with Britney Spears during her aggravating conservatorship battle.

During her show at the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the Wrecking Ball hit maker crooned her iconic tune, Party in the USA.

Cyrus altered some of the lyrics of the song to show her support for Britney whose conservatorship battle has escalated since she testified against it in court.

"The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, 'Free Britney, Free Britney!" Cyrus sang.

As the singer chanted the slogan, many of her fans in the audience joined her call for freedom for Britney. 

The original lyrics mentioned that a JAY-Z song was on the radio, to which Cyrus explained to the crowd: "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this [expletive]! It’s stressing me the [expletive] out!"

