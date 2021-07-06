Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Images show the loved-up couple not being able to keep their hands off each other

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen packing on the PDA amid their Italian trip.



Harry and Olivia have been vacationing in Monte Argentario, a scenic region CNN called "Southern Tuscany’s best-kept secret” in 2019, since the past week.

The duo was seen ”aboard a boat, enjoying themselves as the danced, read, kissed and cuddled with each other.

They spent the afternoon sipping wine and going for a dip in the sea.

“Harry has been seen taking a break on the beach in Porto Ercole after he finished filming ‘My Policeman’ in London,” a source told the outlet.

The Italian getaway came after Olivia spent time with her kids in London.

“Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason,” the source said. “Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry.”