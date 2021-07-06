 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to star in Karan Johar’s next directorial

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will essay the lead roles in Karan Johar’s first directorial after a gap of five years, the filmmaker confirmed on Tuesday.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and confirmed that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be his upcoming directorial following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that was released five years ago.

He also revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who were last seen together in Gully Boy, will reunite for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan said “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy.”

“This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani,” he further said.

