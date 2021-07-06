Britney Spears waiting for Sam Asghari to propose: report

Britney Spears was married to Kevin Federline earlier and shares two sons with him

Pop star Britney Spears wants to walk down the aisle to her longtime partner Sam Asghari.

If reports are be believed, the Toxic hit maker wants her boyfriend of four years to pop the question in front of her.

This was reported by TMZ, who cited sources saying the couple has discussed the idea of getting engaged.

"They`ve talked about it, but never formalized it with a proposal," the insider said.

The claim comes days after Spears testified against her conservatorship in court and claimed that she was forced to not have children by those controlling her life.

