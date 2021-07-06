Why Queen Elizabeth vetoed Princess Beatrice's original name

The Queen thought the name was 'too yuppie' for a royal baby

Queen Elizabeth did not like Princess Beatrices's 'original name' because she thought it was 'too yuppie.'



Upon her birth, Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wanted to name her Princess Annabel.

However, the monarch thought the name was 'too yuppie' for a royal baby.

As the Mirror reports, one of the traditions when it comes to naming a royal baby entails having an "informal chat" with the Queen about the name choice to make sure she's happy with it.

When it came down to naming Princess Beatrice, the Queen did not give her blessings to the parents.

In fact, "it took two weeks for the Yorks to formally announce her name because of the Queen's concerns," according to the Mirror.

She then advised the couple to name their daughter Beatrice which they eventually liked.

