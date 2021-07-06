 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'wanted to put William second' with Diana tribute

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Harry wants to be a royal 'but in a very different way, a Californian way' for Princess Diana 

Prince Harry is embroiled in a rivalry with Prince Charles and William over Princess Diana.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said Harry wanted to one-up William with a surprise appearance at the Diana Awards ceremony.

Levin said Harry's speech seemed to "put William second", but at the same time, she said the two brothers "behaved impeccably" at the event on July 1.

The author believes Harry wants to be a royal "but in a very different way, a Californian way", as he wants to be "strong and powerful."

She said, "I think it's because he's fed up with being the spare to the heir and he wants to be strong and powerful so he's making these demands, small and not so small, and he's going to build up his capacity to do that I fear.

"He's competing with his brother and his father to be the better royal and more like Diana," Levin added.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B's daughter Kulture ecstatic to become big sister

Cardi B's daughter Kulture ecstatic to become big sister
A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's post-wedding abode

A peek into Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's post-wedding abode
Why Queen Elizabeth vetoed Princess Beatrice's original name

Why Queen Elizabeth vetoed Princess Beatrice's original name

Raffaella Carra, Italian singer and TV presenter, passes away aged 78

Raffaella Carra, Italian singer and TV presenter, passes away aged 78
'Chace Crawford's Nate was supposed to be Gossip Girl, not Penn Badgley's Dan'

'Chace Crawford's Nate was supposed to be Gossip Girl, not Penn Badgley's Dan'
Britney Spears waiting for Sam Asghari to propose: report

Britney Spears waiting for Sam Asghari to propose: report
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can only save marriage by making compromises’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can only save marriage by making compromises’

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years resigns as she plans to retire forever
In lengthy note, Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to avoid clicking Khai's pictures

In lengthy note, Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi to avoid clicking Khai's pictures

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA during Italian getaway

Queen Elizabeth finding 'reasons to smile' because Philip wouldn't want her to mourn

Queen Elizabeth finding 'reasons to smile' because Philip wouldn't want her to mourn
Miley Cyrus chants ‘Free Britney’ during Vegas show to voice support for Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus chants ‘Free Britney’ during Vegas show to voice support for Britney Spears

Latest

view all