Prince Harry 'wanted to put William second' with Diana tribute

Harry wants to be a royal 'but in a very different way, a Californian way' for Princess Diana

Prince Harry is embroiled in a rivalry with Prince Charles and William over Princess Diana.



Royal biographer Angela Levin said Harry wanted to one-up William with a surprise appearance at the Diana Awards ceremony.

Levin said Harry's speech seemed to "put William second", but at the same time, she said the two brothers "behaved impeccably" at the event on July 1.

The author believes Harry wants to be a royal "but in a very different way, a Californian way", as he wants to be "strong and powerful."

She said, "I think it's because he's fed up with being the spare to the heir and he wants to be strong and powerful so he's making these demands, small and not so small, and he's going to build up his capacity to do that I fear.

"He's competing with his brother and his father to be the better royal and more like Diana," Levin added.