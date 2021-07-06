Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone showered love and extended sweet birthday wishes to her husband Ranveer Singh as he turns 36 on Tuesday.



Taking to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared their hilarious dance video to wish him a very happy birthday.

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dancing hilariously on Bigg Boss contestant, Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue, ‘Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta’.

Deepika wrote in the caption “But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta.”

She further said “Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh” followed by a heart emoticon.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018.