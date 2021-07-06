Actor Daniel Mickelson dies at 23

Daniel Mickelson, best known for his role in horror film "The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man", has died at the age of 23.

The news was announced by his sister and fashion model Meredith Mickelson on Instagram.

"My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life," she wrote while sharing childhood picture with her late brother.



She did not share the cause of Daniel's death.