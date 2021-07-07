 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead

TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has been gunned down in broad daylight killed. He was 19.

According to reports, the dancing TikTok star was fatally shot on  Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington.

Police responded to an emergency call at about 10:42 a.m. Monday and found an initially unidentified young man with a gunshot wound.

The law enforcers didn’t say where the victim was shot but confirmed he was taken to the hospital where he died, a media outlet reported.

YouTube star Damaury “Kid Mauri” Mikula announced the death of his “homeboy Swavy” in an emotional video posted Monday. “Yeah, my friend Swavy, man — he got shot,” Mikula revealed, wiping tears from his eyes with his red T-shirt. “All he did was make videos — vids, vids, vids, going up, up, up, up.”

Matima Miller had over 2.3 million followers on TikTok, where his username was @babyface.s. — but fans knew him by his nickname, Swavy. The teen regularly posted dancing videos, paintball sessions and comedy bits, accumulating 97.4 million likes on the platform as of Tuesday morning. He boasted another 401,000 followers on Instagram as @oneway.swavy.

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh says feels protected with on-screen sister Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh says feels protected with on-screen sister Scarlett Johansson
Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid graces red carpet with her head-turning entry

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid graces red carpet with her head-turning entry
Rihanna amazes fans with her chic appearance in black lingerie

Rihanna amazes fans with her chic appearance in black lingerie
Sparks fly as musical film ´Annette´ geeks out Cannes

Sparks fly as musical film ´Annette´ geeks out Cannes
Leos Carax's rock opera Annette opens Cannes film festival

Leos Carax's rock opera Annette opens Cannes film festival

Prince William suspected Meghan Markle's entry in Prince Harry's life: report

Prince William suspected Meghan Markle's entry in Prince Harry's life: report
Glamour, politics and illicit kisses as Cannes film festival returns

Glamour, politics and illicit kisses as Cannes film festival returns
Director Spike Lee tells Cannes Black people still 'hunted down like animals'

Director Spike Lee tells Cannes Black people still 'hunted down like animals'
Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi, press to blur her daughter's face out of images

Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi, press to blur her daughter's face out of images

Actor Daniel Mickelson dies at 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson dies at 23
Katrina Kaif says Ranveer Singh makes everyone around him feel special

Katrina Kaif says Ranveer Singh makes everyone around him feel special

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday

Latest

view all