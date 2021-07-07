TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead

TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has been gunned down in broad daylight killed. He was 19.

According to reports, the dancing TikTok star was fatally shot on Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington.

Police responded to an emergency call at about 10:42 a.m. Monday and found an initially unidentified young man with a gunshot wound.

The law enforcers didn’t say where the victim was shot but confirmed he was taken to the hospital where he died, a media outlet reported.

YouTube star Damaury “Kid Mauri” Mikula announced the death of his “homeboy Swavy” in an emotional video posted Monday. “Yeah, my friend Swavy, man — he got shot,” Mikula revealed, wiping tears from his eyes with his red T-shirt. “All he did was make videos — vids, vids, vids, going up, up, up, up.”

Matima Miller had over 2.3 million followers on TikTok, where his username was @babyface.s. — but fans knew him by his nickname, Swavy. The teen regularly posted dancing videos, paintball sessions and comedy bits, accumulating 97.4 million likes on the platform as of Tuesday morning. He boasted another 401,000 followers on Instagram as @oneway.swavy.