entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Kim Kardashians KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she's temporarily shutting down her KKW Beauty with an aim to give the brand a 'modern, innovative' makeover.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star announced that she would be temporarily closing down her lucrative KKW Beauty line to rebrand.

The KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st and return 'under a completely new brand with new formulas'

There reports and speculations that the 40-year-old reality Tv star was revamping due to her divorce from Kanye West and will be dropping the 'W'.

Kim Kardashian sold a 20% stake in KKW Beauty to Coty back in January for $200M and the deal helped push her over the threshold into becoming a billionaire.

