 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s senior advisor defends couple amid bullying claims

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's senior staff member, Catherine St-Laurent lauded the couple for their creativity and their leadership qualities, amidst the mounting bullying allegations against the former actor by her ex-staffers. 

Catherine St-Laurent, who worked as the chief of staff for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before and is now their senior advisor for Archewell Foundation, spoke about her experience of working with the pair in a column penned for The Cut’s How I Get It Done.

“It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling,” she wrote.

“I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that,” she added.

This comes in the midst of mounting bullying allegations placed on Meghan by her former Palace staffers, who claimed that the duchess created a hostile environment for them to work under. 

More From Entertainment:

Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration

Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration
Britney Spears' attorney Sam Ingham resigns after her shocking testimony

Britney Spears' attorney Sam Ingham resigns after her shocking testimony
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting a baby soon: source

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting a baby soon: source
Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar: 'An institution has gone'

Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar: 'An institution has gone'
Female-led Cannes jury hopes for end to gender debate

Female-led Cannes jury hopes for end to gender debate
Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance heats up in beaming rays

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance heats up in beaming rays
TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead

TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead
Florence Pugh says feels protected with on-screen sister Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh says feels protected with on-screen sister Scarlett Johansson
Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid graces red carpet with her head-turning entry

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid graces red carpet with her head-turning entry
Rihanna amazes fans with her chic appearance in black lingerie

Rihanna amazes fans with her chic appearance in black lingerie

Latest

view all