 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner is rooting for ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Jennifer Garner is rooting for ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner couldn't be happier for ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new ladylove Jennifer Lopez.

As per source, Garner can tell how happy her former husband seems to be in his new relationship with the Hustlers star.

The insider said that Garner "can tell how happy Affleck is" and that both the families are "getting along great." 

"J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids," said the source to Entertainment Tonight.

"[J.Lo] is so happy with Ben. He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame,” they went on to say.

"Ben just gets her and it's nice and fun when they're together. They have so much in common and it's like they never ended their relationship years ago. They have picked up right where they left off,” they went on to say. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry more relaxed on Diana's reunion than William: body language expert

Prince Harry more relaxed on Diana's reunion than William: body language expert
Prince Harry felt frustrated with royal family before Meghan Markle arrived

Prince Harry felt frustrated with royal family before Meghan Markle arrived
When Dilip Kumar shared his thoughts about not having kids to carry his legacy

When Dilip Kumar shared his thoughts about not having kids to carry his legacy
Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration

Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration
Britney Spears' attorney Sam Ingham resigns after her shocking testimony

Britney Spears' attorney Sam Ingham resigns after her shocking testimony
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s senior advisor defends couple amid bullying claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s senior advisor defends couple amid bullying claims
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting a baby soon: source

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting a baby soon: source
Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar: 'An institution has gone'

Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar: 'An institution has gone'
Female-led Cannes jury hopes for end to gender debate

Female-led Cannes jury hopes for end to gender debate
Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty website will go dark on August 1st
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance heats up in beaming rays

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance heats up in beaming rays

Latest

view all