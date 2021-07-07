Jennifer Garner is rooting for ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner couldn't be happier for ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new ladylove Jennifer Lopez.



As per source, Garner can tell how happy her former husband seems to be in his new relationship with the Hustlers star.

The insider said that Garner "can tell how happy Affleck is" and that both the families are "getting along great."

"J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids," said the source to Entertainment Tonight.

"[J.Lo] is so happy with Ben. He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame,” they went on to say.

"Ben just gets her and it's nice and fun when they're together. They have so much in common and it's like they never ended their relationship years ago. They have picked up right where they left off,” they went on to say.