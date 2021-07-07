 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was laid to rest at Juhu Qabarastan in Mumbai.

The thespian actor was given full state honours on Wednesday before he was taken to his final resting place.

He was honoured with a draping ceremony of the Indian flag during his funeral.

The actor had passed away in the early hours of the same day at age 98, leaving behind memorable films from his career which spanned over the course of more than five decades.

News of his death shook the fraternity and beyond as many big faces in Bollywood penned heartfelt notes and touching tributes while many actors went to the late star's wife Saira Banu's house to offer their condolences. 

