Wednesday Jul 07 2021
'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr's father dies at 88

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

"Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr. on Wednesday said his father Robert Downey Sr. has died at the age of 85.

"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021...Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years," the actor said on Instagram as he paid tribute to his dad.

"Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you," he added.

Downey Sr. was an actor and filmmaker best known for "Putney Swope" and "Greaser's Palace." He also appeared in "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and "To Live and Die in L.A."

