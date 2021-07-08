David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa celebrate England’s semi-final victory over Denmark

David Beckham, Dua Lipa and Adele went all out in celebrations after England's historic Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark secured by Harry Kane’s goal.

The Three Lions triumphed after striker Harry Kane scored in extra-time to make it 2-1 at Wembley. England will take on Italy on Sunday in their first major international final since 1966.

Legendary footballer Beckham, singers Dua Lipa and Adele saluted the British team after their historic win that brought smiles to the people of England.

After a night of high drama in London, former England captain Beckham joined the celebrities saluting the team’s achievement.



Victoria's husband took to Instagram on Monday and wrote: “Big night tonight and proud to have been stood there watching Gareth and the boys make history… Hard fight to the end, but wow was it worth it.. well done boys & well done to the incredible fans in the stadium and around the country what a night.”

Adele shared a video of her wild celebrations at home sparked by Kane scoring the rebound from a penalty.

The chart-topping singer let out a shriek when the goalkeeper stopped the Spurs forward’s initial kick but jumped around the room when he converted the follow-up. While, Lipa shared photos on Instagram from her watch party .

