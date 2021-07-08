 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Robert Downey Jr.'s dad, actor Robert Downey Sr. dead at 85

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Robert Downey Jr., 56, turned to his Instagram to pay homage to his father Robert Downey Sr.
Robert Downey Jr., 56, turned to his Instagram to pay homage to his father Robert Downey Sr. 

American actor and director Robert Downey Sr. died at the age of 85 on Wednesday in New York City. 

The father of actor Robert Downey Jr. breathed his last at his New York City home on Wednesday, after celebrating his 85th birthday at home last month, as per a report by The Sun

Downey Sr. was known for his performances in hits like, To Live and Die in LA, Magnolia, Boogie Nights and more.

His son, Downey Jr., 56, turned to his Instagram to pay homage to him.

“RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s. He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout. According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you,” wrote the Iron Man actor.



More From Entertainment:

Marvel ends big-screen hiatus with 'Black Widow'

Marvel ends big-screen hiatus with 'Black Widow'
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck
Bella Hadid drops jaw as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2021

Bella Hadid drops jaw as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2021
David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa celebrate England’s semi-final victory over Denmark

David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa celebrate England’s semi-final victory over Denmark
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton melt hearts as they pose with sons on wedding day

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton melt hearts as they pose with sons on wedding day
Cannes film festival has disgusting Covid spit test essential for all visitors

Cannes film festival has disgusting Covid spit test essential for all visitors
Israel entry at Cannes confronts ´censorship of the soul´

Israel entry at Cannes confronts ´censorship of the soul´
Ariana Grande drops Safety Net live performance with Ty Dolla Sign

Ariana Grande drops Safety Net live performance with Ty Dolla Sign
'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr's father dies at 88

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr's father dies at 88
Angelina Jolie willing to cut business ties with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie willing to cut business ties with her ex-husband Brad Pitt
Historical drama 1921 continues domination of China box office chart

Historical drama 1921 continues domination of China box office chart
Prince William and Harry bring back Diana to the royal palace with honour and dignity

Prince William and Harry bring back Diana to the royal palace with honour and dignity

Latest

view all