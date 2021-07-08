Robert Downey Jr.'s dad, actor Robert Downey Sr. dead at 85

Robert Downey Jr., 56, turned to his Instagram to pay homage to his father Robert Downey Sr.

American actor and director Robert Downey Sr. died at the age of 85 on Wednesday in New York City.

The father of actor Robert Downey Jr. breathed his last at his New York City home on Wednesday, after celebrating his 85th birthday at home last month, as per a report by The Sun.



Downey Sr. was known for his performances in hits like, To Live and Die in LA, Magnolia, Boogie Nights and more.

His son, Downey Jr., 56, turned to his Instagram to pay homage to him.

“RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s. He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout. According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you,” wrote the Iron Man actor.







