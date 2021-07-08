 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared her new stunning pictures in skimpy outfit to show off her true beauty amid whirlpool romance with beau Ben Affleck. 

The 51-year-old superstar uploaded several gorgeous photos to her Instagram account on Wednesday to plug the release of her new single Cambia El Paso.

The songbird was seen showcasing her true beauty as she posed in a swimming pool while modeling a sparkling bikini.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck

Lopez has shared new pictures amid reports that she is happier than ever with her 'true love' Ben Affleck as they both intend to spend 'the rest of their lives together.'

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looked amazing in the black and rhinestone-encrusted bathing suit that has a triangle top. Her hair is slicked back and she has on dramatic makeup with black lined eyes and a mauve pout.

More From Entertainment:

Marvel ends big-screen hiatus with 'Black Widow'

Marvel ends big-screen hiatus with 'Black Widow'
Robert Downey Jr.'s dad, actor Robert Downey Sr. dead at 85

Robert Downey Jr.'s dad, actor Robert Downey Sr. dead at 85
Bella Hadid drops jaw as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2021

Bella Hadid drops jaw as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2021
David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa celebrate England’s semi-final victory over Denmark

David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa celebrate England’s semi-final victory over Denmark
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton melt hearts as they pose with sons on wedding day

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton melt hearts as they pose with sons on wedding day
Cannes film festival has disgusting Covid spit test essential for all visitors

Cannes film festival has disgusting Covid spit test essential for all visitors
Israel entry at Cannes confronts ´censorship of the soul´

Israel entry at Cannes confronts ´censorship of the soul´
Ariana Grande drops Safety Net live performance with Ty Dolla Sign

Ariana Grande drops Safety Net live performance with Ty Dolla Sign
'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr's father dies at 88

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr's father dies at 88
Angelina Jolie willing to cut business ties with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie willing to cut business ties with her ex-husband Brad Pitt
Historical drama 1921 continues domination of China box office chart

Historical drama 1921 continues domination of China box office chart
Prince William and Harry bring back Diana to the royal palace with honour and dignity

Prince William and Harry bring back Diana to the royal palace with honour and dignity

Latest

view all