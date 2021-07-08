Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are already mingling well with each other's kids as seen in their public outings

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families are spending time together amid their brewing romance.



The loved-up couple are already mingling well with each other's kids, as seen in their public outings.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, "JLo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids."

Lopez, too, "is so happy with Ben," the insider shared. "He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame."

About the duo's recent getaway in Hamptons, the source shared, "Ben just gets her and it's nice and fun when they're together," the source concluded. "They have so much in common and it's like they never ended their relationship years ago. They have picked up right where they left off." Lovely!