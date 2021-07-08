 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Not far from the day when sun of freedom will rise for Kashmiris: Mishal Malik

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Not far from the day when sun of freedom will rise for Kashmiris: Mishal Malik

  • Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not to go waste, says Mishal Malik, wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasim Malik.
  • Mishal says Burhan Wani will always be remembered and his struggle for the Kashmir cause will be accomplished at all costs.
  • Talks about killings, arrests and harassment of Kashmiri women.

ISLAMABAD: The day is not far when the sun of freedom from illegal Indian occupation will rise for Kashmiris, Mishal Malik, the wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, said on Thursday.

She said the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Kashmir will not go waste.

Mishal paid rich tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani on his fifth martyrdom anniversary. 

Read more: Mishal Malik terms India's move to abolish Article 370 as open terrorism

She said that the brave Burhan Wani would always be remembered and his struggle for the Kashmir cause would be accomplished at all costs.

Wani was remembered on both sides of the Line of Control for his struggle against the occupying Indian forces.

Wani, a resident of Tral and commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was martyred along with two associates by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area on July 8 in 2016. His martyrdom had triggered a sustained wave of violent protests that claimed the lives of at least 100 civilians.

Mishal said that the killings, arrests and harassment of Kashmiri women cannot desist them from their ongoing liberation movement.

Read more: Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom

Mishal said that her husband was being mentally and physically tortured, which is extremely exceptional for a political prisoner.

She said that the international community should play its role to stop the violation of human rights by Indian troops in Indian Kashmir.

More From Pakistan:

Mufti Taqi Usmani evades knife attack in Karachi

Mufti Taqi Usmani evades knife attack in Karachi
Love for education: Student appears in exams with a fractured leg in Karachi

Love for education: Student appears in exams with a fractured leg in Karachi
Pakistan, US have common goals in Afghanistan: State Department

Pakistan, US have common goals in Afghanistan: State Department
Islamabad couple assault case: Four accused remanded to police custody

Islamabad couple assault case: Four accused remanded to police custody
Pakistan sees continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 3% for second consecutive day

Pakistan sees continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 3% for second consecutive day
Matric exams: Sindh govt imposes Section 144 to control paper leaks

Matric exams: Sindh govt imposes Section 144 to control paper leaks
NAB overstepped its authority when it arrested Ahsan Iqbal, IHC rules

NAB overstepped its authority when it arrested Ahsan Iqbal, IHC rules
India involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan: President Alvi

India involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan: President Alvi
Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi calls on PM Imran Khan, discusses political situation in Punjab

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi calls on PM Imran Khan, discusses political situation in Punjab
Peshawar police baton-charge Islamia College students during fee hike protest

Peshawar police baton-charge Islamia College students during fee hike protest
UK govt does not know when Pakistan will come off red list

UK govt does not know when Pakistan will come off red list
President Arif Alvi appoints Zahoor Ahmed Agha as new governor of Balochistan

President Arif Alvi appoints Zahoor Ahmed Agha as new governor of Balochistan

Latest

view all